The BMW iX3 has performed better than anticipated in the most recent Banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, despite the car being based on a conventional X3 rather than on a stand-alone EV platform.

There is no frunk in the iX3, but judging from the length of the hood, and the massive empty space under it, there could be at least a decent frunk of the size of a single banana box.

We guess that opening such a big hood would not be very convenient, especially for buyers looking for a premium car, but it could be a good storage space for things rarely used (like an emergency EVSE cable).

Anyway, the size of the car and its shape allow fitting a lot of cargo in the trunk. Bjorn was able to fit nine boxes, which is one of the best results - on par with the Volkswagen ID.4.

After folding the seats, the total number of boxes increased to 24. One less than in ID.4, but more than Ford Mustang Mach-E or Audi e-tron and some versions of Tesla Model X:

Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28

Volkswagen ID.4 9/25

BMW iX3 9/24

Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23

Audi e-tron 8/23

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

As the list grows nicely, we are eager to see the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 on the list, as well as the European Tesla Model Y - will they beat the Volkswagen ID.4? We should find out by the end of this year.