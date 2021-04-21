Plug-ins stand for 9% of the total Jaguar Land Rover sales.

The record fourth quarter of 2020 was a rare positive exception of Jaguar I-PACE sales, which in Q1 2021 once again returned to a declining trend.

The global sales volume of the I-PACE amounted to 2,232 (down 24% year-over-year), which is the fifth negative result out of six quarters.

Part of the reason might be that the Jaguar brand has been in decline for quite some time (down 17% in Q1). The I-PACE share stands at 9.5% of all Jaguars.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – Q1 2021

Cumulatively, Jaguar sold almost 43,000 I-PACE since Q2 2018.

Jaguar Land Rover results

The broader picture of the Jaguar Land Rover (part of Tata) is more positive, as the company increased sales in Q1 by 12.4% year-over-year to 123,483 (thanks to Land Rover).

Plug-ins represent some 9% of the total Jaguar Land Rover global volume (11,100 units we guess), which is slightly below Q4 2020.

  • BEVs: 2% share
  • PHEVs: 7% share
  • MHEVs: 53% share

The number of plug-in models has increased to 8 (plus the all-electric I-PACE), while the number of mild-hybrid (MHEV) versions stand at 11. At this point, almost the entire lineup (12 out of 13 models) has at least a minor electrified version.

"In addition to the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, the company’s electrified line-up currently includes plug-in hybrid variants of the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Land Rover Defender, Jaguar F-PACE, Jaguar E-PACE and Range Rover Velar. All models with plug-in hybrids also have mild-hybrid derivatives, as well as the recently revealed new model year Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF and Land Rover Discovery."

Other European premium brands are advancing in the double-digit share of plug-in sales, which indicates that Jaguar Land Rover probably will also intensify its electrification.

