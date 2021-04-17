Watch this video featuring a Tesla Model 3 that does some crazy donuts while the tires go up in smoke.

Though the video description states otherwise, this tire-shredding electric car featured in this video is a Model 3. Tesla's various adjustable settings, including Track Mode, enable the car to perform some jaw-dropping moves like these never-ending donuts.

While we don't advise you to perform stunts like these on public surfaces, it sure looks like a hoot and like the Model 3 is designed perfectly for ripping up its rubber.

InsideEVs' own Kyle Conner has shown a Tesla Model Y drifting on a track (the proper place for such shenanigans) and it too is capable of going sideways at will, provided the proper settings are chosen.

With all Teslas, the notion of electric cars being more like golf carts has been dispelled. Tesla's are blazingly quick off the line and can drift, do donuts and put down some highly respectable quarter-mile and track lap times.

Other electric cars, including (but not limited to) the Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Jaguar I-Pace can strut their stuff too, so it's not only Tesla that are capable of such high levels of performance.

Many of the upcoming EVs, including the Mercedes-Bez EQS, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, Lucid Air and others will be high-performance vehicles too. On the other end of the spectrum, upcoming electric pickup trucks like the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and more promise the ability to be both fast on the road and hugely capable off the road.

This all just proves that EVs can really do it all and that the days of comparing electric cars to golf carts is long behind us now.