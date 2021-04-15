Hyundai Motor Group has officially launched the first E-pit ultra-fast charging stations in South Korea to support the upcoming wave of next-generation electric cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Starting from April 15, the first 12 stations with a total of 72 chargers (high-power, 800V, CCS Combo 1) will be gradually powered up at highway service areas nationwide 24/7. During the initial pilot period, charging will be provided at a discounted price.

Later this year, the company intends to open 8 stations with a total of 48 stalls in urban centers. In total there will be 20 stations with a total of 120 stalls.

E-pit fast charging station in South Korea

Hyundai Ioniq 5 at a E-pit fast charging station in South Korea The first E-pit fast charging station in South Korea

It appears to us that Hyundai Motor Group seriously treats the rollout of its electric cars and really would like to increase the volume to a new level. In South Korea, where the company is a major player, it needs to build the infrastructure on its own dime. But so does Tesla.

The things that we like the most is the combination of a high power station with multiple stalls with the Plug & Charge feature (the automatic authentication, charging and payment), and a canopy. Hopefully, the E-pit will be highly reliable.

Traveling long-distance with such charging stations should be a pleasure. In Europe (IONITY and Tesla Supercharging network) as well in the U.S. (Electrify America, EVgo and Tesla) rarely offer a canopy (like Fastned), but we guess that it's only a matter of time when that will change. First, the market must mature and the scale must increase.