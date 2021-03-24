BP and Volkswagen Group announced a strategic collaboration on electric vehicle ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Europe.

The two has signed a memorandum of understanding and now works on details that should be finalized and announced over the coming months.

The general plan is to build an extensive ultra-fast charging network, installing 150-350 kW DC fast chargers, at BP retail sites (Aral brand in Germany) in Europe (we are not so sure about Romania) to ensure more potential customers that it's already the right time to switch to electric cars.

One of the main advantages of BP are the prime locations of the stations:

"The partnership should give EV drivers greater confidence in being able to access nearby, reliable, quality charging options. bp estimates approximately 90% of people in the UK and Germany live within a 20-minute drive of a bp or Aral site."

Because the infrastructure investments are very high, we assume that BP would like to be supported by the manufacturer. One of such support elements is already announced integration of the BP's charging network into the Volkswagen Group cars (all brands) for easy navigation and automatic payments (Plug&Charge).

Another element could be a bulk purchase of charging credits for new cars, but this one is just our guess.

Of course, the bp pulse network (and Aral pulse) will remain open to all EVs, not only for Volkswagen Group's EVs.

According to Volkswagen, the company intends - together with partners - deploy up to 18,000 new chargers in Europe.

Thomas Schmall, Member of the Board of Volkswagen Group and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, said:

“Ultra-fast charging is the key enabler for e-mobility and therefore a main pillar for Volkswagen´s transformation. Together with strong partners like bp we take this important matter into our hands and will build up to 18,000 new chargers in Europe. That is about 1/3 of the estimated ultra-fast charging demand in 2025.”

BP's aim is to install over 70,000 charging points of various types globally by 2030: