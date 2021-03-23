There will be many brand new EVs hitting the market over the next few years. This means there will be many first-time EV owners as well who aren't familiar with charging. Home charging is simple as the video above shows, but public charging is a whole other animal. The presenter from The Fast Lane Car does a good job showing this and how the US public charging network needs more work.

Now that the Ford Mustang Mach-E is out and the Volkswagen ID.4 is hitting dealerships, there will be owners new to EVs searching for public charging stations just like the presenter was with the ID.4 he was driving. So this is a pretty good representation of what many new EVs owners will be going through soon if they use public charging stations.

Electrify America charger screen showing amount of kW charging.

He starts with the weakest public charging station, a Level 2 charger. As he explains, this isn't a good option because it charges so slowly, but they are convenient because Level 2s are the most common type of public charger. EVs will large batteries like the ID.4 (82 kWh) will have to sit at a Level 2 charger for a long time to get a significant amount of miles added. This particular charger needed an app to use, which can make things more difficult.

VW ID.4 center touchscreen showing charging information.

Next, he uses a faster 50-kW EVgo DC fast charger, but charging still took 45 minutes to 80 percent, which is fine in certain cases (like for shopping) but still much longer than a gas station. He then tries a 150-kW Electrify America DC fast charger, but the charger is only able to put out about 58 kW, far below what is advertised and below the 125 kW the ID.4 can charge at.

The US public charging network obviously needs work unless you own a Tesla. The network is growing every day thanks mostly to Volkswagen and Electrify America, but more automakers need to invest in a larger network that can be built faster. Rivian has plans for its own cross-country network and legacy automakers should follow suit.