Today, Electrify America has rolled out a complete redesign of its mobile app. It's designed to provide its customers with a simple ‘one stop’ solution for all of their EV charging needs. The new version of the app is available now through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Specific enhancements to the app include a streamlined account creation process, helpful tips for navigating station information, guidance throughout the charging experience, optimized contactless payment, and an intuitive display of charging station information.

The new app also integrates the ability to manage Electrify America's new WiFi-connected residential smart-charger, the HomeStation. Electrify America customers will now be able to manage their home and public charging events from within a single mobile app.

"Reimagined from the ground up, the mobile app features an intuitive new design and thoughtful usability enhancements to meet essential mobility needs of current and future electric vehicle drivers"

Electrify America says that EV drivers have become increasingly reliant on the network’s mobile app, and more than half of their customers are currently using it to locate nearby charging stations, check charger availability and pay for and start a charging session, contact-free.

The updated app continues to offer the same fundamental features while expanding functionality to transform it from a 'public charging app' to an 'everyday app' that meets all of a customer’s charging needs – whether home, public or commercial.

“Mobile apps are playing a more important role than ever in today’s world. We know EV drivers rely on the Electrify America app to help them with essential needs and stay connected to the world around them – getting to their jobs, medical appointments and many more vital daily activities,” said Brenna Corrigan, manager of brand & digital marketing at Electrify America. “We did a lot of listening and reflecting on what we could improve to make the charging experience as smooth and efficient as possible, and we believe this new app will meet those expectations while appealing to a wider audience of EV drivers.”

Asked for guidance

Electrify America sought extensive feedback from both experienced and new EV drivers to ensure that changes to the app were welcoming to early adopters and the EV drivers of tomorrow alike. User research activities ranged from focus groups, individual interviews, online surveys, field studies and usability testing with hundreds of current and prospective EV drivers to inform the design and experience updates.

Results revealed that customers across the board are looking for an EV charging app that makes life easier, is innovative, helpful, relevant, precise, and effortless.

Innovative & User-centric Design: Leveraging industry best practices, the app offers a refined aesthetic that features major design and user experience updates, including:

Intuitive new iconography

Map pins with new labels that provide additional information for each charging station

Charger availability displayed

Biometric authentication

Relocating the search bar to within thumb range, prioritized for one-hand use

More prominent charger availability within map navigation

In-session charging overviews visible with a quick glance

Consolidated setting options

In-app visual cues for charge session payment methods

Transparent and inclusive account and transaction history

• Streamlined Charging Plan Enrollment: A simplified in-app experience provides intuitive instruction, whether the user is charging as an individual or as a commercial or fleet customer. EV drivers can choose from Pass or Pass+ plans, and view offers that may be available to customers for preferred pricing, complimentary charging, and other benefits from their vehicle manufacturer or another provider. Users now have multiple options for checking their eligibility for special offers or savings.

• Faster Account Creation: Becoming an Electrify America member is easier than ever. The account creation process has been shortened – no longer requiring a credit card to sign up and begin viewing and navigating to charging stations.

In addition to new and enhanced design and functionality, the upgraded version of the mobile app retains the features that Electrify America customers rely on for their charging needs – including the ability to start and stop a charging session, track charging status and save favorite stations.

A Ford Mustang Mach-E charging on an Electrify America station

Additional App Features:

• Locate a Charger: Use the app to find a charging station nearby and get directions. The nationwide network map allows users to plan out everything from a grocery store run to a cross-country trip – showing how many charging stations are nearby, how many of each type of charger are at the station, and which specific chargers are currently available. Users who sign up to become an Electrify America Pass or Pass+ member can also get notified when a charger becomes available.

• Contactless Payment: Upload payment information in the app and pay for a charging session with the digital membership card. Users can either swipe to start charging in the app or use the RFID reader on the charger. Prices can be viewed in advance by selecting the desired station in the app or viewing the charger screen.

• Track a Charging Session: Use the app to check the progress of a charging session in real-time. If the vehicle communicates it, the app will show the battery’s current state of charge (SOC) and the time until it reaches “bulk” charge (typically around 80 percent SOC). Users can also opt to receive notifications when the charging session has started, slowed and stopped.

Looks better to us

I downloaded the app and it looks like it's an improvement over the previous version. I particularly like how it now tells you how many stations at each location are currently available, as Tesla's in-car navigation system does. I also appreciate the Biometric authentication function. My previous Electrify America app seemed to sign me out frequently, and I always had to sign back in to use the network. I much prefer fingerprint authentification, that's definitely an improvement. Let us know your thoughts on the new app in the comment section below.