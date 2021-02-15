Solar-powered, off-grid and free to use.
Electrify America recently officially launched 30 new solar-powered, off-grid public charging stations in rural California.
Unlike the DC fast chargers that are the main part of Electrify America's network, these stations are small AC Level 2 charging points (two stalls per station), supplied by Beam Global (formerly Envision Solar).
The EV ARC charging stations are equipped with a 4.3 kW solar array (peak output) and, depending on the version, a 24, 32 or 40 kWh battery energy storage to remain operational even at night.
"The off-grid, standalone chargers are strategically located throughout the Central Valley and inland areas of Southern California, intended to provide greater access to sustainable EV charging for drivers in rural parts of the state."
"Twenty of the 30 solar-powered charging stations are located at health care centers. With input from public and private stakeholders, Electrify America identified educational and health care institutions as ideal charging points due to high amounts of traffic and extended hours of access. Locations were selected after further analyzing communities with the greatest need for charging, existing charging options and local travel patterns, among other factors.
Ten solar-powered charging stations were deployed in coordination with the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency."
Moreover, those chargers are also available free of charge.
If you want to see one of those charging stations that do not require any grid connection, here is the list:
- Central Medical Offices, 3733 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA
- East Hills Medical Offices, 3700 Mall View Road, Bakersfield, CA
- Ming Medical Offices, 8800 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA
- Stockdale Medical Offices, 3501 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA
- Corona Regional Medical Services, 1840 California Ave, Corona, CA
- Maldonado Park, 1601 Thomas Conboy Avenue, Firebaugh, CA
- Folsom Ambulatory Surgery Center, 285 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom, CA
- Folsom Medical Offices, 2155 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
- Donny Wright Park, 630 West Fresno Street, Fowler, CA
- Police Department, 17051 12th Street, Huron, CA
- Kerman City Hall- 850 S. Madera Ave, Kerman, CA
- Lincoln Medical Offices, 1900 Dresden Dr, Lincoln CA
- Manteca Medical Center, 1777 W. Yosemite Ave, Manteca, CA
- City Parking Lot, 643 Quince Street, Mendota, CA
- Modesto Medical Center and Medical Offices, 4601 Dale Road, Modesto, CA
- Moreno Valley Medical Center, 27300 Iris Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
- Orange Cove City Hall, 633 6th Street, Orange Cove, CA
- Police Department, 8770 S. Mendocino Ave, Parlier, CA
- Rancho Cordova Medical Offices, 10725 International Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
- City Parking Lot, Corner of H and 12th Street, Reedley, CA
- Meridian Medical Offices, 14305 Meridian Pkwy, Riverside, CA
- Riverside County Medical Center, 10800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
- Riverside Medical Offices, 1011 Riverside Ave., Roseville, CA
- Roseville Medical Center, 1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA
- Arden Annex Medical Center, 3240 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA
- Veterans Park, S. Indianola Ave/E. Jensen Ave, Sanger, CA
- Parking Lot, 1st Street/E. Front Street, Selma, CA
- Stockton Medical Offices, 7373 West Lane, Stockton, CA
- Temecula Medical Offices, 27309 Madison Ave, Temecula, CA
- Vacaville Medical Center, 1 Quality Dr, Vacaville, CA
