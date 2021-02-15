Electrify America recently officially launched 30 new solar-powered, off-grid public charging stations in rural California.

Unlike the DC fast chargers that are the main part of Electrify America's network, these stations are small AC Level 2 charging points (two stalls per station), supplied by Beam Global (formerly Envision Solar).

The EV ARC charging stations are equipped with a 4.3 kW solar array (peak output) and, depending on the version, a 24, 32 or 40 kWh battery energy storage to remain operational even at night.

"The off-grid, standalone chargers are strategically located throughout the Central Valley and inland areas of Southern California, intended to provide greater access to sustainable EV charging for drivers in rural parts of the state." "Twenty of the 30 solar-powered charging stations are located at health care centers. With input from public and private stakeholders, Electrify America identified educational and health care institutions as ideal charging points due to high amounts of traffic and extended hours of access. Locations were selected after further analyzing communities with the greatest need for charging, existing charging options and local travel patterns, among other factors. Ten solar-powered charging stations were deployed in coordination with the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency."

Moreover, those chargers are also available free of charge.

If you want to see one of those charging stations that do not require any grid connection, here is the list: