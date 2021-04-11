The Nissan Ariya is one of the most hotly anticipated new electric vehicles, thanks to its unique look and the promised specs. However, with a starting price of around $40,000 (similarly priced to the Tesla Model Y), it may still be out of some people’s budget range, which is why we’re excited at the prospect that there will also be a smaller electric Nissan high-rider launched not long after it.

According to AutoExpress, the Juke-sized BEV crossover will be built on a version of the same Renault-Nissan Alliance CMF-EV platform, the one used to underpin the larger Ariya, as well as the upcoming fully-electric Megane. The source quotes Helen Perry, Nissan Europe’s head of EVs, as saying last year that

A platform investment is huge. For sure, there will be usage for the [CMF-EV] platform for something more than Ariya. We wouldn’t have invested in a brand-new Alliance platform unless there was other usage planned.

The vehicle is expected to also feature Nissan’s E-4ORCE dual-motor all-wheel drive system, although cheaper base models will most likely be front-wheel drive only. And since the Ariya is a coupe-crossover, it’s not a stretch to suggest its smaller brother would have a similar body style. The source points out that even if the standard model may not be coupe-like, Nissan could launch it with both body styles (more traditional crossover and fastback).

We don’t exactly know when it’s coming, though, but Nissan needs to get it on the market as soon as possible. In Europe, there are already plenty of very talented vehicles in its size and price bracket or, in other words, other manufacturers were quicker to speculate demand in the segment. No word on where it would be sold either, although it would make sense for it to be designed with the global market in mind.

