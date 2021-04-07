Sandy Munro recently has his first opportunity to check out the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 model that just entered the U.S. market in March.

The first episode is a brief walkthrough of the exterior and interior and it seems that the first impressions are quite positive without complaints.

Sandy Munro likes the overall style of the ID.4, even the blue color with black and silver elements (that are not his favorite). The size of the wheels seem appropriate for the type of the car, the door handles are ok. It basically "looks good from every angle." The build quality is considered high - no problem with panel gaps or fit and finish.

Inside, the white interior elements are not too practical in Sandy Munro's opinion. The infotainment screen and controls, including the sliders, are considered ok, which surprises us a little bit (in the context of many other reviews). Other than that, both front and rear seats are comfortable and there is a cool panoramic glass roof.

Sandy Munro notes that cars like the Volkswagen ID.4 might be a good transition vehicle for general consumers that are not familiar with EVs or simply older.

We are a little bit disappointed that the video does not include the first drive, but it will probably be presented in the next episode. The driving experience most likely will be positive as well, but will the controls still be considered intuitive?

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4

144 Photos

One of the biggest selling points of the Volkswagen ID.4 probably is its effective price, after the federal tax credit, at $33,415.