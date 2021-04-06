Toyota has filed a trademark application for its BZ logo (Beyond Zero) in Europe with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Toyota’s BZ electric vehicle sub-brand will consist of several EVs. This is according to a post made in the BZ Forums.

Forum administrator a2b posted the trademark information and an image of the logo to the brand new forum made exclusively for Toyota’s upcoming EVs. The posts states:

"Toyota filed this trademark application in Europe (via EUIPO) for the BZ logo. Expect to see it throughout the entire BZ line up that will include the BZ1 and BZ1X through BZ5 and BZ5X according to some other trademark applications I came across. There will also be others according to the official concept renderings we've seen from Toyota. The image below the new BZ logo trademark shows all of them."

According to the post, there will be at least five BZ models, the X could denote a more powerful all-wheel drive model. We know at least two models, a crossover and a sedan, will reach the US late this year.

Toyota has already teased the SUV and says it will premiere at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show in late April. There’s a chance the EV could launch there first. Also, a patent filed by Toyota and Subaru with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows plans for an electric sedan. There is also talk of a partnership between Toyota and Tesla. The two automakers could jointly develop an electric SUV.

The Japanese automaker has been pushing for hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen vehicles for years. It’s nice to see that Toyota joined the EV race.