The all-new Nissan Ariya is on the last straight to the market and the company's engineering teams in Europe and Japan collaborate to optimize the performance.

Nissan has just released a video from the rigorous testing at proving ground in Hokkaido, Japan, designed to simulate roads commonly found in other regions including Europe.

By testing the car on specific types of roads (including the winding tarmac), Nissan is able to balance and refined driving experience.

"Nissan is putting the Ariya to the test at one of our vehicle proving grounds in Japan. By evaluating the performance of the acceleration feel, ride handling and quietness of the cabin, our team can fine-tune the Ariya to elevate the driving experience and make it more comfortable and thrilling for both the driver and the passengers."

The final step will be local tests in Europe, including tight corners, fast motorways and mountain roads. Manufacturers all over the world are conducting those tests also in various weather conditions.

"Nissan's vehicle assessment specialists in Japan and the research and development technicians at Nissan Technical Centre in Cranfield, UK work together to share insights and make adaptations suitable for the European region and compliant with regulations."

Of course, Ariya has to undergo many EV-related tests, including compatibility with fast charging infrastructure in each market.

Ian Shepherd, Project Management Director at Nissan Technical Centre Europe said:

"Creating the Nissan Ariya has been a highly intricate, but incredibly rewarding journey. As part of this process, we collaborated with our colleagues in Japan; inputting the European customer requirements in the early development stages, and now making the final product validation right here, on European roads,". “Through these insights and our colleagues' detailed testing programme, we're confident that Ariya will exceed our customers' expectations,"

Nissan Ariya is expected to enter the market in the second half of 2021.