Nissan’s first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya, will be at the forefront of a first-ever expedition that aims to drive the whole distance from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.

The adventure, which is set to begin in March 2023, is the brainchild of British EV explorer Chris Ramsey and his wife, Julie Ramsey, who will drive a modified Ariya e-4ORCE on the 16,700-mile (27,000-kilometer) long journey.

The Ramsey couple’s crossover will be modified to accommodate larger tires, bigger wheel arches, and a raised suspension, and there will also be a second modified Ariya that will act as a support vehicle. Nissan previously said it will unveil the finished cars in February.

"Daring to do what others don't, Nissan and the team of extreme pioneers at Pole to Pole are pushing the limits of electric mobility, accelerating towards a cleaner, safer, more inclusive world. In undertaking and completing this ambitious expedition, we hope to reach and inspire action in others all around the world, demonstrating the prowess of electric vehicles and speeding up adoption as part of the solution to reducing global emissions", Clíodhna Lyons, Region Vice President Product and Services Planning.

The Japanese carmaker didn’t include the expedition’s charging strategy, so it’s still unclear how the team will recharge the cars’ batteries in temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 degrees Celsius), on a trip that totals over 16,000 miles.

You can watch a behind-the-scenes video at the top of this page and another video that explains more about the upcoming adventure is embedded below.

The Nissan Ariya is available in the United States at a starting price of $43,190 for the base, front-wheel drive Engage trim that has a 63 kWh battery pack and an estimated range of 216 miles. The most expensive trim level is the Platinum+ e-4ORCE, which has an MSRP of $60,190 and comes with all-wheel drive, and an 87-kWh battery that offers an estimated driving range of 265 miles. The longest-range option is the Venture+ FWD, which offers a maximum of 305 miles on a single charge.