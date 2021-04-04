In Q1 2021, Chevrolet Bolt EV (the outgoing version) noted its best quarterly sales result ever, exceeding 9,000 units!

The number of customer deliveries in the U.S. amounted to 9,025, which is 53.7% more than a year ago.

Compared to Chevrolet's total volume of 427,950 (down 1.7% year-over-year), the Bolt EV share was 2.1%. Not bad for an electric car without the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - Q1 2021

Chevrolet Bolt EV total cumulative sales result in the U.S. just exceeded 88,000.

The retired plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt no longer appears in the deliveries stats, which means that the last units were sold at the end of 2020 (157,125 total).

For Bolt EV, the journey is not ending, it actually just entered the next chapter with the upgraded 2022 Bolt EV and the all-new Bolt EUV.

We guess that the Bolt EV/Bolt EUV duo has a strong chance to sell at 10,000+ units per quarter, especially since the lower MSRP price will attract more customers (previously the MSRP price was higher, but in the end the car was sold for thousands below the MSRP).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV $36,500 +$995 N/A $37,495 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995

Both Bolts are expected to offer an EPA Combined range of at least 250 miles (400 km), which sounds reasonable for this type of vehicle and most use cases.

The closest competitor for the Bolts are Hyundai Kona Electric and to some degree Kia Niro EV.

