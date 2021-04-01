NIO announced that its March electric car sales result was actually the highest ever for a single month.

The company delivered 7,257 EVs in China, which is 373% more than a year ago and slightly above the previous record of 7,225 in January 2021.

The most important thing is that basically all the models are doing fine. The ES6 specifically has hit its highest level since the introduction in mid-2019 (despite now it's competing internally with the coupe version - EC6). The EC6 is not far from its record performance.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 3,152 (up 113% year-over-year)

(up 113% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 2,576 (new)

(new) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,529 (up 2,731% from a low base)

(up 2,731% from a low base) Total: 7,257 - (up 373% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – March 2021

So far this year, NIO significantly increased its electric car deliveries:

ES6: 8,088

EC6: 7,456

ES8: 4,516

Total: 20,060 (up 423% year-over-year)

The Q1 result is within the original forecast of 20,000-20,500 units. Cumulative sales reached 95,701.

We know that the company has announced a temporary break of production for five working days, starting from March 29, 2021, which will affect mostly April.

Because April 2020 was barely above 3,100 units, it should not interrupt the growth curve.

The JAC-NIO manufacturing plant in Hefei, China is expected to have a single shift capacity of 150,000 units per year by the end of 2021 (300,000 at two shifts).

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8

Moneyball reports that in March, Nio has deployed five new battery swap stations for a total of 196 (the updated plan is to have 500 by the end of 2021) and installed 9 new fast-charging stations for a total of 139.