Range testing has become probably the most popular part of reviewing new electric cars. Here we have a special duel between Porsche Taycan 4S (93.4 kWh battery version) and Ford Mustang Mach-E ER AWD (98.8 kWh battery version).

The side-by-side test, conducted by Alex on Autos, concerns mostly highway driving within the limit of 65-70 mph (105-113 km/h) on the route from San Jose to King City and back, with the interior temperature set at 69°F (20.5°C) in both cars.

The cars were not driven until they stopped, but rather to less than one-fifth of their battery capacity. Here are the results:

Porsche Taycan 4S (93.4 kWh): 19% SOC

trip + distance remaining: 270 miles (434 km)

Ford Mustang Mach-E ER AWD (98.8 kWh): 14% SOC

trip + distance remaining: 260 miles (418 km)

As we can see, despite the cars being significantly different and their battery pack capacity also noticeably different, the Taycan ended the test at higher state of charge (SOC).

The results are not surprising to us at all, as the IEVs 70 mph range test of Porsche Taycan resulted in a similar range of 278 miles (447 km) in the case of 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S. The most recent test of the 2021 Porsche Taycan RWD ended with 293 miles (471 km).

Porsche Taycan is known for beating its EPA Combined range ratings by a significant margin. In this case, we should focus rather on the EPA Highway rating. The new 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S has an EPA Highway rating of 237.7 miles (383 km), so the difference is 13.5%.

In the case of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the results are basically in line with the EPA Highway range rating of 249.2 miles (401 km) - actually, 4% better.