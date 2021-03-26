Genesis, the luxury brand of the Hyundai Motor Group, has just released a new video teaser of an electric concept model.

The South Korean manufacturer has not yet revealed any details, beside that the unveiling will happen on March 31, 2021.

"Our another EV concept is just around the corner."

We captured several images from the video and you can tell that it will be a sporty EV with futuristic elements.

Genesis EV Concept

The dual-bar lights reminds us the ones in prototypes seen by our spy photographers.

Genesis GV70e Genesis eG80 Spy Photos Rear

After the bold unveiling of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the initial reveal of Kia EV6 (full presentation is scheduled for March 30), it's now the high time for Genesis to join the BEV club.

Of course, the new all-electric cars from Genesis to be based on the E-GMP platform, which means that we can see the top range, charging and acceleration values for the platform:

more than 500 km (311 miles) of range in an undisclosed test cycle

ultra-fast charging capability (replenishing 100 km/62 miles of range in 4 minutes) using 800V battery system

0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 3 seconds

