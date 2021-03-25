The entry-level 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus has finally received an official EPA range and efficiency rating listed on the EPA's website. There is no surprise in terms of range, estimated by the manufacturer at 263 miles (423 km), but the efficiency is state-of-the-art.

The new Model 3 has been getting more and more efficient every year since its launch:

2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

According to EPA, the Standard Range Plus (rear-wheel drive) version of the Model 3 is now good for a Combined range of 263 miles (423 km), however the Highway rating is almost 11% lower: 234.7 miles (377.6 km).

The efficiency is 142 MPGe, which is about 237 Wh/mi (147 Wh/km). That's the best result we've ever seen. The 2020 Model 3 Standard Range Plus was at 241 MPGe (239 Wh/mi).

The City efficiency at 150 MPGe: 225 Wh/mi (140 Wh/km) basically matches 2017-2019 Hyundai IONIQ Electric.

The Highway rating of 133 MPGe: 253 Wh/mi (157 Wh/km) is again, the best ever recorded. The 2020 Model 3 Standard Range Plus was at 132 MPGe (255 Wh/mi).

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 263 mi (423 km)

277.5 mi (446.5 km)

234.7 mi (377.6 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 142 MPGe: 237 Wh/mi (147 Wh/km)

150 MPGe: 225 Wh/mi (140 Wh/km)

133 MPGe: 253 Wh/mi (157 Wh/km)

We are aware that some criticize the EPA range ratings, but in the case of Tesla, it's not necessarily very different from what people are achieving. In our 70 mph range test of 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range version, the result was about 290 miles, compared to the EPA Highway rating of 297.2 miles. That's pretty close.