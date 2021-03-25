Kia Motors UK announced a new variant of the electric e-Niro crossover: the e-Niro '2' Long Range. The EV features the larger 64-kWh battery pack and is priced at £34,945 ($47,873) before any government incentives.

Thanks to the large battery pack, the e-Niro '2' Long Range can drive 282 miles using Europe’s WLTP combined rating (EPA rating in the US is 239 miles). That gives the '2' Long Range the longest range of any sub-£35,000 electric vehicle in the UK, according to Kia. Using a 100-kWh fast charger, the new Kia EV can charge from 1 to 80 percent in under an hour.

It has the range and power of the more expensive models but at a lower price because it offers less features. But fewer features is still a lot in Kia’s world because the e-Niro '2' Long Range comes standard with an 8.0-inch center touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a backup camera, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and a proximity key.

All e-Niro models come with KiaCharge, a new UK-wide integrated public charging network. e-Niro owners can access over 15,000 charging stations across the UK from a single account. And it’s not just for one brand of charging stations, KiaCharge includes many major charging networks including bp pulse, Ionity, Pod Point, and more. That’s impressive and it’s something that needs to be done in the US.

The UK government last week reduced the plug-in vehicle grant from £3,000 to £2,500 but lowered the price threshold from £50,000 to £35,000. This means the e-Niro '2' Long Range will qualify for the grant.

Customer deliveries are scheduled for July. The Kia e-Niro was the UK’s best-selling EV in January and February.

