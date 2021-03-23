Not long after many reports suggested the Ford Mustang Mach-E is stealing market share from Tesla, we learn that the Silicon Valley electric automaker's U.S. registrations are way up for the beginning of 2021. In fact, new Tesla vehicle registrations spiked 18 percent in January 2021 compared to the same month in 2020.

Automotive News tracked down the Tesla U.S. registration figures in a report from Experian. As you may know, getting precise Tesla sales, registration, and delivery data isn't easy. Tesla only reports globals sales each quarter, so monthly data is generally unknown. Moreover, it doesn't split out sales by country. Registration data is the only way to get these figures, and it's often months behind. This is the reason reports of January 2021 registrations are just coming to light.

Automotive News reported based on Experian's data:

"The Model Y crossover led the way in January, chalking up 11,461 of the brand's 23,974 registrations. The Model 3 sedan was close behind, at 10,151."

The report also proves that Tesla has increased registrations by a whopping 45 percent over a "rolling three-month basis." Registration numbers were pulled from November 2020, December 2020, and January 2021 to compare to the same months in 2019 and 2020.

What's more, the Experian report reveals that used Tesla registrations are up even higher. For January, numbers are up 70 percent year over year. Over the three-month time period, used Tesla registrations were up an impressive 62 percent.

In the end, this Experian data for 2020 shows that Tesla was ahead of Audi as the fourth-largest luxury brand in the United States. In addition, the data proves a 78 percent loyalty rate among U.S. Tesla owners, which is the best in the business. General Motors ranked second with a rate of 76.6 percent.