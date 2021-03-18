The German car market was down 20% year-over-year in February (to 193,349 units), but the plug-in electric segment does not slow down.

In total, 40,157 passenger plug-ins were registered, which is 124% more than in February 2020, while the market share increased to 20.7%!

Plug-in hybrids are still a little bit ahead of all-electric cars:

BEVs: 18,278 – up 124% at 9.4% market share

– up 124% at 9.4% market share PHEVs: 21,879 – up 162% at 11.3% market share

– up 162% at 11.3% market share Total: 40,157 – up 143% at 20.7% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

After the first two months, more than 77,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, which is more than twice that of a year ago at this point.

One of the most significant achievements is that the market share is more than one fifth!

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 34,593 – up 121% at 9.5% market share

– up 121% at 9.5% market share PHEVs: 42,467 – up 150% at 11.7% market share

– up 150% at 11.7% market share Total: 77,060 – up 136% at 21.1% market share

Sales of brands/models

The top plug-in brands were Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, followed by Renault and Tesla.

Volkswagen noted the highest number of new BEV registrations, while Mercedes-Benz continues to be on top of PHEVs, closely followed by BMW.

An interesting thing is that the two all-electric brands, Tesla and smart, are the only ones that increased their sales by respectively 125% and 321% year-over-year.

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations were:

Volkswagen: 7,743 - 4,754 BEVs and 2,989 PHEVs

- 4,754 BEVs and 2,989 PHEVs BMW: 4,635 - 884 BEVs and 3,751 PHEVs

- 884 BEVs and 3,751 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 4,282 - 270 BEVs and 4,012 PHEVs

- 270 BEVs and 4,012 PHEVs Audi: 3,539 - 1,047 BEVs and 2,492 PHEVs

- 1,047 BEVs and 2,492 PHEVs Renault: 2,345 - 1,655 BEVs and 690 PHEVs

- 1,655 BEVs and 690 PHEVs Tesla: 1,918 - 1,918 BEVs

- 1,918 BEVs Volvo: 1,669 - 45 BEVs and 1,624 PHEVs

- 45 BEVs and 1,624 PHEVs Hyundai: 1,585 - 1,452 BEVs and 133 PHEVs

- 1,452 BEVs and 133 PHEVs smart: 1,550 - 1,550 BEVs

- 1,550 BEVs Opel: 1,375 - 661 BEVs and 714 PHEVs

- 661 BEVs and 714 PHEVs Kia: 1,260 - 563 BEVs and 697 PHEVs

- 563 BEVs and 697 PHEVs Skoda: 1,184 - 344 BEVs and 840 PHEVs

- 344 BEVs and 840 PHEVs Peugeot: 1,129 - 884 BEVs and 245 PHEVs

- 884 BEVs and 245 PHEVs Ford: 1,106 - 1,106 PHEVs

- 1,106 PHEVs SEAT: 1,084 - 246 BEVs and 838 PHEVs

In terms of models, the Tesla Model 3 was second best with 1,910 units, followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 with 1,892. But who was first? Well, some might be flabbergasted, but the top model was the Volkswagen e-Up! with 2,215 units!

The e-Up! is now just behind the ID.3 in year-to-date stats with 3,661 units compared to 3,691 ID.3.

Volkswagen ID.4 for the second month was relatively low, at 248 registrations (573 YTD).

The top-selling plug-in hybrid was the Volkswagen Golf PHEV (two versions) with 2,735 registrations.

Official stats: