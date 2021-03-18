Volkswagen e-up! surprised us with its number of registrations higher than Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.3.
The German car market was down 20% year-over-year in February (to 193,349 units), but the plug-in electric segment does not slow down.
In total, 40,157 passenger plug-ins were registered, which is 124% more than in February 2020, while the market share increased to 20.7%!
Plug-in hybrids are still a little bit ahead of all-electric cars:
- BEVs: 18,278 – up 124% at 9.4% market share
- PHEVs: 21,879 – up 162% at 11.3% market share
- Total: 40,157 – up 143% at 20.7% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2021
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD
After the first two months, more than 77,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, which is more than twice that of a year ago at this point.
One of the most significant achievements is that the market share is more than one fifth!
New registrations year-to-date:
- BEVs: 34,593 – up 121% at 9.5% market share
- PHEVs: 42,467 – up 150% at 11.7% market share
- Total: 77,060 – up 136% at 21.1% market share
Sales of brands/models
The top plug-in brands were Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, followed by Renault and Tesla.
Volkswagen noted the highest number of new BEV registrations, while Mercedes-Benz continues to be on top of PHEVs, closely followed by BMW.
An interesting thing is that the two all-electric brands, Tesla and smart, are the only ones that increased their sales by respectively 125% and 321% year-over-year.
Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations were:
- Volkswagen: 7,743 - 4,754 BEVs and 2,989 PHEVs
- BMW: 4,635 - 884 BEVs and 3,751 PHEVs
- Mercedes-Benz: 4,282 - 270 BEVs and 4,012 PHEVs
- Audi: 3,539 - 1,047 BEVs and 2,492 PHEVs
- Renault: 2,345 - 1,655 BEVs and 690 PHEVs
- Tesla: 1,918 - 1,918 BEVs
- Volvo: 1,669 - 45 BEVs and 1,624 PHEVs
- Hyundai: 1,585 - 1,452 BEVs and 133 PHEVs
- smart: 1,550 - 1,550 BEVs
- Opel: 1,375 - 661 BEVs and 714 PHEVs
- Kia: 1,260 - 563 BEVs and 697 PHEVs
- Skoda: 1,184 - 344 BEVs and 840 PHEVs
- Peugeot: 1,129 - 884 BEVs and 245 PHEVs
- Ford: 1,106 - 1,106 PHEVs
- SEAT: 1,084 - 246 BEVs and 838 PHEVs
In terms of models, the Tesla Model 3 was second best with 1,910 units, followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 with 1,892. But who was first? Well, some might be flabbergasted, but the top model was the Volkswagen e-Up! with 2,215 units!
The e-Up! is now just behind the ID.3 in year-to-date stats with 3,661 units compared to 3,691 ID.3.
Volkswagen ID.4 for the second month was relatively low, at 248 registrations (573 YTD).
The top-selling plug-in hybrid was the Volkswagen Golf PHEV (two versions) with 2,735 registrations.
Official stats:
Source: KBA
