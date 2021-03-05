Volkswagen has introduced a new version of the ID.3 model, called Tour 5, which surprised us a little bit, because it has 5-seats and 82 kWh battery - the combination that did not exist previously.

When the German manufacturer first announced the ID.3 and its three battery options (48 kWh, 58 kWh and 82 kWh), it turned out that only the two first will be 5-seaters. The larger battery version was a 4-seater (without panoramic roof option), reportedly because of the weight limitation.

It was not a good news for the all-electric compact, but now it seems that the issue was somehow solved, as the German configurator offers a 5-seat, 82 kWh battery version (77 kW usable).

Three ID.3 (82 kWh) version, but only one with five seats:

We have no idea how the problem was solved (if the weight was the limitation) - it could be anything from higher energy dense cells, through a slimming treatment or removable of the most weight-intense options for this version.

According to specs, the empty weight of the Tour 5 is 1,928 kg, which is less than in the 4-seat Tour version (1,934 kg). The total weight might be up to 2,300 kg (compared to 2,280 kg in Tour).

Anyway, it's great to see that the long-range version is now a 5-seater as well.