Volkswagen's first ever over-the-air (OTA) software update via W-LAN or mobile network for its all-new, all-electric ID.3 and ID.4 models is just around the corner.

The company said that the updates are currently being successfully tested on over 3,000 company cars and that the customers in Europe will be able to update the software before the end of summer 2021.

Volkswagen has created a special ID.Digital project unit to handle the process and coordinate the implementation of the OTA through the ID. family.

The plan is to offer a new update every three months, to optimize software performance, add new functions and customization options, in-depth technical updates, probably as well as patch some bugs.

According to Thomas Ulbrich, Board Member for Technical Development at Volkswagen, the updates will continue throughout the entire life cycle of the vehicles:

"This will ensure that all delivered ID. Models will be kept at the same software level as new cars throughout their entire life cycle. Over-the-Air updates will also be the new normal in cars in the future. With them, we will keep all delivered ID. models on the same software level as new cars for years to come,".

Volkswagen ID.3 Volkswagen ID.4

The first batch of cars needs to visit service first!

Unfortunately, not all Volkswagen ID. cars are ready to get the OTA right now. According to Volkswagen, only the cars produced since calendar week 8 (2021), equipped with software version ID.2.1, have the technical prerequisites for "Over-the-Air" updates.

Those just recently produced ID.3 and ID.4 cars are ready to download and install new software as soon as the manufacturer will release it.

The remaining cars (currently the majority of the ID. fleet in Europe) first have to visit Volkswagen's workshop to get the ID.2.1 software:

"The new ID.Software 2.1 is already on board as standard for vehicles produced from calendar week 8. For customers who have already received an ID. Vehicle, the new software will now be made available successively. As announced, they will have to visit their dealer once for this purpose. With the new software, it will then be possible for the first time in the volume segment to update control units installed in the vehicle, among other things, without the customer having to go to the workshop."

Volkswagen notes also that the software is increasingly becoming a competitive differentiating factor, influencing the purchase of the vehicle. This is probably why the company has decided to develop the software in-house. We are eager to see the final results and feedback from users.