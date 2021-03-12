An all-electric Ford F-150 is a huge deal for the US automotive buying public, because it represents the electrification of the country’s single-most popular vehicle. So far we’ve heard rumors, some tidbits of information from Ford itself, but this is the very first time that we’ve had the chance to see an actual new electric F-150 prototype.

Sadly, our curiosity regarding the design changes done by Ford to differentiate it from its ICE brethren won’t be satisfied today, because this prototype is clad in thick camouflage. What we can state with certainty is this definitely a fourteenth generation F-150 SuperCrew that’s driving around without any visible exhaust, what appears to be a massive motor on the rear axle and it also looks like there’s a battery pack under the vehicle.

Gallery: 2023 Ford F-150 Electric

Ford seems to have even chosen to hide the full-width front LED light bar that the F-150 EV is said to feature. This will probably be one of the main visual details to easily distinguish the electric model from the ones that still burn fuel. Our spies also point out the unique wheel design they saw on this prototype which have a ‘throwing star’ design.

The F-150 Electric is expected to debut in 2022 and go on sale towards the middle of the same year. There are still many unknowns surrounding it, such as price (believed to start at around $70,000), power, range (could be up to 300 miles) and towing capability (although there was that early prototype that towed a million pounds-worth of train cars, which was encouraging).