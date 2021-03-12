CarGurus, a leading automotive research and shopping website, recently put together a list of the top 10 used EVs to buy for 2021. They did this for those who want an EV but don't want to pay the higher price of a new one. Many EVs depreciate in value quickly and can be purchased used for a much lower price. Naturally, some might be afraid of the battery pack going bad but warranties are usually offered for used vehicles, and EV battery packs tend to last a long time.

Before you go down the list, keep in mind that CarGurus didn't rank the list (or didn't mention that it did). We added the driving range based on EPA estimates from the first model year to the current one. Used EV prices range a lot depending on mileage, age, and condition. MyEV.com is an electric vehicle marketplace that will help you find used EVs.

From CarGurus:

Some vehicles on our list offer range extenders, but we're making our decisions based on value, miles of range, battery capacity, depreciation, and practicality to judge these cars against their internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. We've included two Tesla models, but left out the Model X and Model Y because there are other EVs that offer better value and features.

Nissan Leaf

Production Years:

2010 - 2017 (1st generation), 2018 - Present (2nd generation)

Driving Range:

73-107 miles (1st generation), 149-226 miles (2nd generation)

BMW i3

Production Years:

2014 - Present

Driving Range:

81-153 miles (w/o range extender), 150-200 miles (w/ range extender)

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Production Years:

2017 - Present

Driving Range:

238 - 259 miles

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Production Years:

2017 - Present

Driving Range:

124 - 170 miles

Volkswagen e-Golf

Production Years:

2015 - 2019

Driving Range:

83 - 125 miles

Tesla Model S

Production Years:

2012 - Present

Driving Range:

265 - 402 miles

Tesla Model 3

Production Years:

2017 - Present

Driving Range:

220 - 353 miles

Ford Focus Electric

Production Years:

2012 - 2018

Driving Range:

76 - 115 miles

Kia Soul EV

Production Years:

2014 - 2019 (1st generation), 2021 (2nd generation, not available in the US yet)

Driving Range:

1st generation: 93-111 miles

Jaguar I-Pace

Production Years:

2018 - Present

Driving Range:

234 miles