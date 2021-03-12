One has already passed its 10-year anniversary.
CarGurus, a leading automotive research and shopping website, recently put together a list of the top 10 used EVs to buy for 2021. They did this for those who want an EV but don't want to pay the higher price of a new one. Many EVs depreciate in value quickly and can be purchased used for a much lower price. Naturally, some might be afraid of the battery pack going bad but warranties are usually offered for used vehicles, and EV battery packs tend to last a long time.
Before you go down the list, keep in mind that CarGurus didn't rank the list (or didn't mention that it did). We added the driving range based on EPA estimates from the first model year to the current one. Used EV prices range a lot depending on mileage, age, and condition. MyEV.com is an electric vehicle marketplace that will help you find used EVs.
From CarGurus:
Some vehicles on our list offer range extenders, but we're making our decisions based on value, miles of range, battery capacity, depreciation, and practicality to judge these cars against their internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. We've included two Tesla models, but left out the Model X and Model Y because there are other EVs that offer better value and features.
Nissan Leaf
Production Years:
2010 - 2017 (1st generation), 2018 - Present (2nd generation)
Driving Range:
73-107 miles (1st generation), 149-226 miles (2nd generation)
BMW i3
Production Years:
2014 - Present
Driving Range:
81-153 miles (w/o range extender), 150-200 miles (w/ range extender)
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Production Years:
2017 - Present
Driving Range:
238 - 259 miles
Hyundai Ioniq Electric
Production Years:
2017 - Present
Driving Range:
124 - 170 miles
Volkswagen e-Golf
Production Years:
2015 - 2019
Driving Range:
83 - 125 miles
Tesla Model S
Production Years:
2012 - Present
Driving Range:
265 - 402 miles
Tesla Model 3
Production Years:
2017 - Present
Driving Range:
220 - 353 miles
Ford Focus Electric
Production Years:
2012 - 2018
Driving Range:
76 - 115 miles
Kia Soul EV
Production Years:
2014 - 2019 (1st generation), 2021 (2nd generation, not available in the US yet)
Driving Range:
1st generation: 93-111 miles
Jaguar I-Pace
Production Years:
2018 - Present
Driving Range:
234 miles
Source: CarGurus
About this article