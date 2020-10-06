iSeeCars analyzed more than 54,000 used EV sales from 2019 to 2020 to determine which EVs are the most popular on the U.S. used market. While the Tesla Model 3 is the most popular new EV, it still barely makes the list when it comes to used EV sales. Instead, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF dominate.

According to the study, when looking at the 25 U.S. states with the highest market share of used EV sales, the most popular is the Nissan LEAF, winning in 18 states and holding a 27.7% market share. The Model S wins in seven states and holds the second-highest share of used EV sales at 17.8%.

Executive Analyst at iSeeCars.com Karl Brauer shared:

“Despite Tesla’s growth in the EV market, the Nissan LEAF is more popular among used electric vehicle buyers, comprising 27.7 percent of sales, while the Tesla Model S accounts for 17.8 percent. This is likely due to the LEAF’s affordability with a used car price of $13,054 compared to a used Tesla Model S at $48,996, as well as its brand recognition as the first mass-market EV that’s been on the market for a decade.”

Most Popular Used EV in the Top 25 States with the Highest EV Share:

Tesla is popular in its home state of California, but the Nissan LEAF is the most popular used EV in the state. However, since so many electric cars are popular in California, the LEAF holds less total used-car market share there than in all other states that it tops.

iSeeCars also found that just 10 electric vehicles make up 90 percent of the used EV market share on our shores. It made a chart showing the top 10 most popular used EVs overall by market share:

Getting back to Tesla, iSeeCars was interested to know which U.S. states have the highest market share of used Tesla vehicles.

Follow the source link below for more details and charts from iSeeCars. Then, as always, scroll down and leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.