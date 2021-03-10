According to the media reports from China, the SAIC Volkswagen ID.6 X is approved for production, sales and purchase tax exemption, which suggest a possible market launch in Q3 2021.

The range of the ID.6 X, produced by the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture, will be 588 km (365 miles) under the NEDC test cycle. That's more than in the concept version - 475 km (295 miles). The real-world value probably will be 400 km (250 miles) or more.

The brief specs from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) do not show battery capacity, but considering energy consumption at 155 Wh/km (249 Wh/mile), the pack must be roughly 90 kWh.

The ID.6 is the largest MEB-based electric car so far (a 7-seat SUV) so the 90 kWh would be a reasonable option. So far we have seen only a few images of this model and it's noticeably larger than the ID.4.

Unfortunately, at least the initial plan does not include the launch of ID.6 outside of China.

SAIC Volkswagen ID.6 X specs (MIIT via Moneyball):

588 km (365 miles) of NEDC range

NEDC energy consumption of 155 Wh/km (249 Wh/mile)

NEDC energy consumption of 155 Wh/km (249 Wh/mile) battery capacity: undisclosed (NCM chemistry)

battery pack energy density of 175 Wh/kg

battery pack energy density of 175 Wh/kg top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

system output: 150 kW (peak), 70 kW (continuous); 310 Nm of torque; 16,000 rpms

dimensions: L: 4,876 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,680 mm

wheelbase: 2,965 mm

weight curb/total: 2,280 kg/2,840 kg

seats: 7

Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform

The specs of I.D. ROOMZZ concept: