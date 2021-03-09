Herbert Diess announced on Twitter that Volkswagen will have a special event on March 15. Called Volkswagen Power Day, the event had a video presentation that showed digital letters and numbers and also a charging battery. These are the only tips we have about what the event will be about. Could this be Volkswagen’s version of a Battery Day?

One thing is for sure: both Diess and the video stress the event is not a car presentation. That means we will not hear anything about Project Trinity, Aero-B, or the many future electric cars Volkswagen plans to release in the next few years – one per year, at least. It will be about something else.

Our best guess is that Volkswagen will speak about battery technology and software. You may argue that Volkswagen is not researching new cells nor hiring scientists to do so. That’s true, but Volkswagen is making bold investments in companies that do.

Project Trinity would have “extremely short charging times,” according to the company. That can only mean it will have new battery tech. Volkswagen is one of the main shareholders at QuantumScape. Connect the dots, and it is obvious the Trinity can be the first Volkswagen with solid-state batteries.

Volkswagen also raised its equity participation in Guoxuan (Gotian), a large cell manufacturer in China. The company’s main goal in having 24 percent of shareholding there would be to have access to high nickel cathode cells. And these are the investments we know about: it would be no surprise if Volkswagen were holding some of them close to the chest.

Regarding software, the company already told us about business 2.0, a strategy it will have with the Trinity. Volkswagen will sell the car with all the hardware necessary to offer a variety of comforts. They will be activated by software, making manufacturing a lot easier and will probably help lower prices for the cars.

Whatever it is that Volkswagen wants to announce on March 15, we’re curious. Herbert Diess would probably not get involved if it was not something important.