Volkswagen confirmed on May 29 what Reuters stated back on May 27. Reuters even got the day of the announcement right when it said Volkswagen would become the biggest shareholder of Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd. – a Tier 2 battery maker. It also hit the nail on the head about the investment details on JAC Motors parent company, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Holding.

Guoxuan – also known as Gotian – saw 26 percent of its shares end up in Volkswagen’s hands in exchange for €1.1 billion. Reuters said the German automaker would buy 27 percent of the shares, but the number is pretty close to the final one. With this number of shares, Volkswagen became the largest single shareholder of Guoxuan. This battery supplier also works with sourcing, development, and recycling, according to the German company’s press release.

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, one of the critical aspects of Volkswagen’s interest in Guoxuan is its expansion into high nickel cathode cells. The Chinese battery manufacturer also has an installed capacity of 13 GWh and will add 16 GWh to that with a new megafactory in Hefei.

As the main shareholder of a prominent battery manufacturer, Volkswagen may ensure a steady supply of batteries to its MEB vehicles. Guoxuan will soon become a certified supplier for that electric platform. Apart from that, the Chinese battery producer also has about 5 percent of the LFP battery market in China. In the future, it can undoubtedly supply Volkswagen with some of these batteries for cheaper electric vehicles, such as the ones produced by JAC Volkswagen and sold under the SOL brand.

After a €1 billion investment, VW increased its share at JAC Volkswagen to 75 percent, becoming the controlling partner of the electric car company. As Reuters stated, that money also allowed the German automaker to buy 50 percent of the shares of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Holding, which controls JAC Motors.

Both deals are still “subject to customary regulatory approvals,” but Volkswagen expects them to be finalized by the end of 2020. When that happens, Volkswagen will have proved that, just like legacy automakers need to produce their own engines, electric car manufacturers have to ensure they will have battery packs for their vehicles. Building them may be the best way to take that for granted.