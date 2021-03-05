Volkswagen is one of the biggest car companies in the world in terms of production. Now that it has decided to sell electric cars, it is also thinking really big. The company released the Strategy Accelerate, a plan to become “a software-driven mobility provider.” That would lead it to have 70 percent of the European EV market by 2030 and 50 percent of electric car sales in China and the US.

Reuters said it would be 70 percent of all Volkswagen sales in Europe, but this is not what the press release states. The company clearly states there that “by 2030, the brand will increase its market share to over 70 percent of deliveries of all-electric cars in Europe – double the previous planning target of 35 percent. In the United States and China, the brand targets an EV market share of over 50 percent in the same period.”

The company expects to get there by improving its MEB product offerings at an amazing pace. At least one new BEV will be revealed every year until 2030. In 2021, we’ll see three: the ID.4 GTX – an all-wheel-drive car that seems to have a high-performance off-road proposition – the ID.5 in the second half of the year, and the ID.6 X/Crozz. This seven-seater will be exclusive to the Chinese market, scheduled for the autumn.

The entry-level EV that will sit below the ID.3 has been postponed in two years. Instead of arriving by 2023, as we published before, expect to see it in 2025. Rumor has it that it will be named ID.1 or ID.2.

What about Tesla? Volkswagen did not mention its main competitor in the electric car market. Still, those plans clearly show the legacy automaker does not believe its American competitor will be able to deliver as many cars as Volkswagen would be able to. If Elon Musk was candid when he said his main goal was that everybody joined electric mobility, he must be happy either way.