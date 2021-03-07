US LED, known better for ultra-long-life LED lighting solutions, recently has entered into EV charging business - first with AC charging stations in late 2020, and now also with TurboEVC DC fast chargers.

The company is starting with three power levels - 30 kW, 60 kW and 120 kW. All of them are dual-head units and can charge two cars simultaneously. The efficiency is at 94%.

The chargers are also equipped with a 7" LCD screen, cable management systems, and are ready for RFID or mobile app authentication.

US LED TurboEVC DC Fast Charger

The list of features is rather standard, but we guess that US LED might want to win its first customers with attractive pricing.

The company said that offers turnkey installation and network solutions. An important competitive advantage might be a national network of installers/distributors, but only time will tell how well the US LED will cope with the market. It's great to see that still more and more players are joining.

Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED said:

"Our expansion into ultra-fast DC charging gives us an unparalleled combination of green technology solutions. Few if any companies in the market provide advanced EV charging technology, turnkey lighting solutions including stadium lighting, and signage on a national level. All supported by a world-class project management team that assists our customers from conception to completion."

Over the previous 10 years, we saw a lot of DC charger manufacturers on the market, but only several of them have gained a really substantial market share and high volume orders from major networks.

An exception is of course Tesla, which has developed in-house chargers for in-house charging network.