Ford is preparing to roll out its first over-the-air (OTA) software updates for the Mustang Mach-E, starting with a small group of users.

Several owners recently reported on the macheforum.com that they have received an email with an invitation to participate in the project, get two OTA updates "before anyone else" and provide initial feedback through two surveys.

"You are among a very select group of owners/lessees invited to provide initial feedback to Ford Motor Company via the Connected Vehicle Data Drive Community! This important customer collaboration project gives you access to two Over-the-Air vehicle software updates before anyone else as well as the ability to provide Ford with feedback on the update via two short surveys, approximately once a month. Ford is counting on you for your help with this initiative."

In appreciation, and because of the requirement of the non-disclosure agreement (NDA), testers will receive from Ford a $20 Amazon e-gift card code via email for each of the updates/surveys completed.

It sounds like a great way to double-check that the customer experience of the OTA is satisfying, before the broad launch. The forum members that received the invitation seem interested and happy to participate.

Ford is not the only established manufacturer to explore its OTA software update service, as just recently we heard about the Volvo (and Polestar) and Volkswagen.