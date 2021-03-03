Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. take off. In February, the company sold 3,739 units, which is the first significant number after 238 in January and a symbolic 3 in December.

Ford brand overall sales stand at 155,856 (down 13.6% year-over-year), which means that the all-electric cars are responsible for less than 2.4% right now.

The good news is that Ford reports record "electrified" vehicle sales of 9,267 (up 56.1% year-over-year). This category includes hybrids, like the hot F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, as well as Escape and Explorer hybrids.

Ford said also that nearly 70% of the Mach-E orders are from "competitive brands." Over one-fifth were sold in California.

A d rew Frick, vice president of Ford Sales U.S. and Canada said:

“The all-new F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E lifted Ford to an all-new February electrified vehicle sales record. The all-new Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E worked to deliver our best February retail Ford SUV sales in 20 years. Our newest products have been game-changers in the electrified vehicle and SUV space for both our dealers and customers.”

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - February 2021

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - February 2021

In terms of production, Ford produced 3,846 Mustang Mach-E, slightly less than in January (4,250), which brings us to a total of 8,096 so far this year.

The number of cars in stock (delivered to dealers or in transport, we assume) stands at about 4,000.