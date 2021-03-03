Here is a very interesting video from Germany, where one of the pre-production prototypes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was seen fast charging at an IONITY station.

A quick look at the beginning allowed us to see a valuable data point - the car was charging at 149 kW at around 80% State of Charge (SOC). That's actually a pretty strong level.

During 16-minutes of charging, the car used nearly 42 kWh, which is about 157 kW on average, but we don't know the details and the starting point (we guess it could be a 22%-80% session if the pack is 72.6 kWh).

Hyundai announced that there will be two battery versions - 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh. The battery system voltage is roughly 800 V nominal. The charger was at around 750 V at 80% SOC.

According to the South Korean manufacturer, the Ioniq 5 will recharge from 10% to 80% SOC in 18 minutes when using a 350 kW charger (probably in optimum conditions - mainly in regards to battery temperature). The average would be close to 170 kW.

Anyway, Generation - E included additional info in the video that the car was able to charge a 45 kW even at 96% SOC in the end, while the peak in the beginning was around 220 kW.

Considering that the range of the long-range all-wheel-drive version of the car is expected to be 470-480 km WLTP (292-298 miles), the rate of range replenishing should be highly satisfying for most of EV drivers.