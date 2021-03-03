A few days ago we saw the video of a black, pre-production Hyundai Ioniq 5 at a fast-charging station in South Korea, with CarSceneKorea's promise of a detailed review of its exterior.

And here it is, a closer look at the details with commentary about the available options for things like the roof and mirrors

It looks like a really well thought electric car, which also has its very own, unique style. The styling and new design solutions are actually possible thanks to the all-new E-GMP platform.

Gallery: Hyundai IONIQ 5 (2021)

41 Photos

Let's recall that the production of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to start this month (for the European market) and in April for South Korean market, which probably means that the deliveries will start at a similar time. Other markets to follow.

Check out more details about the car in the debut post here.