YouTube channel Tesla Torque made a video for those who don't want to pay Tesla prices but still want a good EV at a better price. He compares the base Tesla Model 3 to other base model EV rivals. He focuses on range, charging speed, and of course price. Everything he compares is under €40,490 ($33,606), which is the current base price of the base Model 3 (Standard Range Plus) in the UK. The base Model 3 in the UK has a range of 278 miles and a charging speed of 170 kilowatts. In the U.S., the base Model 3 (Standard Range Plus) starts at $36,990 and has a range of 263 miles.

1. Volkswagen ID.4: The presenter likes a lot about the ID.4, but notes the small touchscreen and slower acceleration versus the Model 3.

Price: €37,800, $39,995

Range: 310 miles (UK), 250 miles (US)

Charging Speed: 125 kW

2. Ford Mustang Mach-E: Focusing on the base rear-drive and shorter-range model, the presenter likes the extra room the Mach-E provides and hopes it reaches the UK soon.

Price: €37,350, $42,895

Range: 273 miles (UK), 230 miles (US)

Charging Speed: 115 kW

3. Hyundai Ioniq 5: The presenter thinks the Ioniq 5 has the most to offer and compares estimates from the base rear-drive model that will come out after the all-wheel drive launch model.

Price: €36-37k (est.), $35k (est.)

Range: 300 miles (UK est.), 250 miles (US est.)

Charging Speed: 250-350 kW (est.)

4. Nissan Ariya: The presenter likes the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous drive system.

Price: €37k (est.), $40k (est.)

Range: 233-270 miles (UK est.), 250 miles (US est.)

Charging Speed: Not yet available

5. Skoda Enyaq iV 60 (not available in the U.S.): The presenter likes it for its value but the base model can only charge at 50 kW.

Price: €31,085

Range: 256 miles

Charging Speed: 50 kW

6. Seat Cupra Born (not available in the U.S.): There is still very little information about this EV, but it shares the same platform as the ID.4.

Price: €37k (est.)

Range: 310 miles (est.)

Charging Speed: 125 kW (est.)

7. Volkswagen ID.3 Life Pro (not available in the U.S.): The presenter noted that this base model gets expensive fast.