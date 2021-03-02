Skoda has released a new video and photos of the upcoming Enyaq iV in the beautiful town of Carlsbad and Ore Mountains in the Czech Republic.

We must admit that the car looks pretty good both on the streets and countryside. Skoda highlights a few EV-specific features for its customers, including the range of up to 537 km (334 miles) WLTP, interior heating using a heat pump to regenerative braking.

"Join ŠKODA Storyboard again as we explore some of Czechia’s loveliest spots while discovering the practical advantages of electric cars. In the video, our guide Anna will show you the attractions of Carlsbad and also a unique wind farm in the mountains above the city."

The production of the MEB-based Skoda Enyaq iV (a cousin of the Volkswagen ID.4) has been underway since November, so hopefully soon we will see volume deliveries to retail customers.