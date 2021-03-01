Volkswagen has just released two image teasers of an all-electric convertible version of its ID.3 model, asking what do you think about this idea.

Our opinion is clear, we love the all-electric cabriolets, since driving in a quiet and smooth electric car with an open roof in sunny weather is a perfect combination.

"What if? An ID.3 convertible would be really appealing - enjoy nature electrically with roof open. We are still thinking about how such a concept could become a reality. Our design already has initial ideas. But the most exciting question is: what do you think? Does electric driving and an open roof go together?"

There are not many electric convertibles on the market, unfortunately. If Volkswagen would be able to develop one and utilize the series produced ID.3 and MEB-platform to make it affordable, it would be outstanding news.

Let's compare the initial sketches with the ID.3: