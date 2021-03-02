Polestar announced that by the end of this year it will open 15 additional showrooms in the U.S. to be able to serve at least 85% of the addressable EV market.

The plan is to launch new Polestar Spaces in Austin, Texas, Boston and Denver by early spring. Those locations to be followed by Seattle, South Florida and Washington D.C., in the first half of the year. Specific showroom details will be available at Polestar.com/Spaces.

The Swedish brand is gradually expanding its network across the country with help of "established retailer groups in order to best represent the brand in each location for sales and service."

In the second half, the list of Polestar Spaces will include also: Atlanta, Central and South New Jersey, Connecticut, Dallas, Detroit, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Orange County, Calif.

"Polestar Spaces are designed to give customers the opportunity to experience the company firsthand without the pressures that come from a traditional automotive dealership. Staffed by non-commissioned Polestar Specialists, each Space embodies the minimalist Scandinavian design ethos of the brand, minimizing any distractions within the showroom so guests can enjoy their experience at their own pace. Test drives can be coordinated onsite or at home..."

It's great to see that more markets will have the opportunity to check out the Polestar 2 model.

Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar in North America said:

“In 2019 we stated our goal of servicing 85% of the addressable EV market within a year of the Polestar 2 launch. With these 2021 appointments, we will accomplish that and more- especially with our free pickup and delivery servicing within 150 miles of a brick-and-mortar Polestar location.”

Polestar Spaces in the U.S.: