The production started in November, but as of now, it's barely above 1,000.

Skoda celebrates the production milestone of two million crossovers/SUVs cumulatively as well as the 250,000th Kamiq model. But is the EV share substantial already?

The company started production of the all-new Skoda Enyaq iV model in November 2020, but as it turns out, the ramp-up is not particularly quick.

According to the latest data, the company so far produced only about 1,100 units:

  • Yeti - 684,500
  • Kodiaq - 593,600
  • Karoq - 454,800
  • Kamiq - 266,000 (Including Kamiq GT in China)
  • Enyaq iV - 1,100

The long-term target is 250-350 units daily, but when will it happen?

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq IV

Anyway, the Skoda Enyaq iV is the only MEB-base all-electric model produced in Europe outside Germany, at Skoda's main plant in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic.

We guess that with 40% of brand sales being crossovers/SUVs, and the electrification megatrend combined, it's just a matter of time when we will see a higher volume for the Enyaq iV.

external_image

See also

skoda enyaq iv sportline sportier version Skoda Announces Sportier Version Of Enyaq iV
skoda plans produce between 250 350 enyaq iv daily Skoda Plans To Produce Between 250 And 350 Enyaq iV Daily