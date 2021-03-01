Skoda celebrates the production milestone of two million crossovers/SUVs cumulatively as well as the 250,000th Kamiq model. But is the EV share substantial already?

The company started production of the all-new Skoda Enyaq iV model in November 2020, but as it turns out, the ramp-up is not particularly quick.

According to the latest data, the company so far produced only about 1,100 units:

Yeti - 684,500

Kodiaq - 593,600

Karoq - 454,800

Kamiq - 266,000 (Including Kamiq GT in China)

Enyaq iV - 1,100

The long-term target is 250-350 units daily, but when will it happen?

Anyway, the Skoda Enyaq iV is the only MEB-base all-electric model produced in Europe outside Germany, at Skoda's main plant in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic.

We guess that with 40% of brand sales being crossovers/SUVs, and the electrification megatrend combined, it's just a matter of time when we will see a higher volume for the Enyaq iV.