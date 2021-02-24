The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was just revealed and artists are already making different renderings of the EV. KDesign AG made two, one of an Ioniq 5 sedan and one of an Ioniq 5 N Line. A sedan version likely won’t happen but I’m sure Hyundai has an N Line model hiding up its sleeve.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line Renderings

The changes he made to create the N Line version seem pretty minimal. In the front, the artist modified the lower front bumper to look more aggressive by adding side intakes and a small front splitter. Vents on the front of the wheel arch were added too. In the back, the case is similar. The artist added a sportier-looking lower rear bumper and a rear air diffuser. There isn’t much the artist could do because the Ioniq 5 is already pretty sporty looking. One thing I’d recommend to the artist is dropping the ride height a little.

As for the sedan, all of the adjustments were done to the back of the EV as you can probably guess. It seems the artist used the rear of the new Hyundai Sonata as a base because of the small ducktail spoiler built into the trunk lid. The artist kept the same taillights and added a very squared rear bumper.

If an N Line version does happen, expect a nice power boost. The Ioniq 5 has four motor options with the most powerful making 302 horsepower. If an N Line model does hit the production line, expect between 350-400 hp. But what about a full-on N version? Hyundai could add that to the lineup down the line with possibly close to 500 hp, which is in the area of the Tesla Model 3 Performance.