Genesis may be a new brand in the Hyundai-Kia family, but it is still being subjected to the same aggressive electrification policies as the other two companies. The plan is for Genesis to have an electric variant of all its main models, as well as its own version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia CV, which will be known as the Genesis GV60.

Those for whom the compact GV60 will be too small will be able to opt for an all-electric version of the larger GV70, called GV70e. Spotted here by our spies under camouflage that completely obscures its fascias and most of its side profile, we don’t expect it to look to different compared to the gas-burning GV70.

We do expect it to feature a completely closed off grille in the front, as well as different bumpers, wheels and badges that will help you distinguish the EV variant. It is expected to have a maximum range of around 310 miles, ride on a variation of the same E-GMP underpinnings as the smaller GV60, but aside from this, we really don’t have much information about it (especially regarding power and performance).

We don’t even know when it will debut, although it has been rumored that it could arrive sometime before 2022. The GV70e is one of 23 new electric Hyundai group models to be launched before 2025, and if it has the battery capacity and range that everybody expects from an electric car these days, it could be a hit. Hyundai does have a track record of making some of the longest range EVs on the market, so fingers crossed.