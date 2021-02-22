A prototype of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQE (the less expensive sibling of the EQS) was recently seen again on the streets - in full camouflage.

The video recorded by the invaluable walkoARTvideos channel provides us with a clear view of this new luxury electric car, which looks really handsome. The proportions seem to be really neat.

Market launch of the EQS and EQE, both based on the new Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform, is scheduled for this year.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQE new spy photos

10 Photos

While the EQS will be produced at Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany from the first half of this year, the EQE will be produced at the Bremen plant in Germany (and later also at the Beijing plant in China for the local market).

In both cases, we expect long-range, high-performance specs (better in the EQS) with at least around a 100 kWh battery option.