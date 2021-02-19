Ultium Cells, the battery joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution in Lordstown, Ohio, celebrates the completion of the steel building structure after 10-months and 500,000 construction build hours.

About 85 members of Ironworkers gathered to sign the final beam of the structure, which in the near future will turn into a 2.8-million-square-foot plant.

"The team hoisted and installed the final beam as part of a traditional “topping out” ceremony, where leadership and trade partner employees had the opportunity to sign the beam and participate in a photograph."

The site will be completed by mid-2022 and be able to produce 30 GWh of lithium-ion battery cells annually (with an option to expand), employing more than 1,100 people.

GM and LG Chem agreed to jointly invest $2.3 billion in the venture to secure lithium-ion cell supply for the entire range of new electric vehicles.

"Over 500,000 hours have been devoted to development of the facility, which is slated for completion in 2022. This includes creation and installation of the USA-made steel structure. The building’s framework allows for an innovative open floor plan environment, with a main corridor spanning the width of the building interior and creating a natural connection point across the operation. The plant will equal the size of 30 football fields and will have annual capacity of over 30 gigawatt hours with room to expand." "As construction continues, so does hiring. The company will onboard 30 new Ultium Cells team members on March 1."

Kee Eun, president of Ultium Cells LLC said:

“We are pleased construction at Ultium continues to progress safely and on schedule. While we faced unprecedented challenges from the very beginning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to execute successfully according to plan thanks to the collaborative efforts between General Motors and LG Chem, as well as the support and commitment from our contract partners and the local community.”

Tom Gallagher, operations director of Ultium Cells LLC said:

“This is a significant milestone for the Ultium Cells team and our construction trade partners as we continue to build our physical foundation through the construction of our site, and our cultural foundation as we stand up our workforce. Ultium Cells is on track to achieve our vision of an inclusive and engaged workforce as we add 30 more launch team members in March. It is exciting to see the team coming together to support the launch of this important business.”

Ultium Cells LLC in brief: