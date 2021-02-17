Volkswagen of America has released an interesting video highlighting the 10 coolest things about the upcoming ID.4.

Dustin Krause, Director of e-Mobility for Volkswagen of America, starts with the most important one - the car is ready to hit the open road, thanks to an EPA range of 250 miles (402 km) and fast charging capability.

The list includes also multiple smaller items, so let's jump into it:

Ready to go the distance (decent range plus DC fast charging capability and 3 years of unlimited charging at Electrify America) New platform (MEB), more space Regenerative braking Customize to your liking (center console, trunk, ambient light) Simple and intuitive cockpit Wireless connectivity IQ.DRIVE standard (Level 2 driver assistance suite) Views for days (panoramic fixed glass roof) Let there be ID.Light (LED lightbar behind the dashboard) Keyless access and startup

Bonus: Cell-phone pockets in the back of front seats.

Here are a few more videos:

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4