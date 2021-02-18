The global xEV (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) battery market delivered noticeable year-over-year growth in 2020, despite all the turbulence related to COVID and the economy.

Today, we will take a look at the market report for all xEVs, provided by SNE Research, which differs from the one from Adamas Intelligence (for passenger xEVs). As we understand, the data represents battery capacity installed in vehicles registered during the period.

Global EV Battery Shipment - December 2020:

In December, the market expanded significantly to 25.8 GWh (up 52.1% year-over-year from 17 GWh in 2019).

The largest players were: LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, ahead of CATL and Panasonic:

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution - 6.9 GWh (up 366%) CATL - 6.1 GWh (up 16.5%) Panasonic - 4.1 GWh (down 7.8%) BYD - 1.8 GWh (up 46.4%) Samsung SDI - 1.4 GWh (up 166%) SK Innovation - 1.2 GWh (up 676%) CALB - 0.7 GWh (up 286%) Envision AESC - 0.4 GWh (up 64.5%) Guoxuan - 0.4 GWh (down 7.3%) CATL-SAIC - 0.4 GWh (up 295%) other - 2.2 GWh (down 21.8%)

Global EV Battery Shipment - January-December 2020

In 2020, the total battery market - according to SNE Research - was around 142.8 GWh (up 21.0% from 118 GWh in 2019).

This time, we see CATL in first place, slightly ahead of LG Chem's LG Energy Solution and noticeably ahead of Panasonic.

One of the most important findings for us is that a lot of battery manufacturers are struggling, as their sales volume actually decreased year-over-year.

CATL - 34.3 GWh (up 5.4%) LG Chem's LG Energy Solution - 33.5 GWh (up 172%) Panasonic - 26.5 GWh (down 8.2%) BYD - 9.6 GWh (down 13.5%) Samsung SDI - 8.2 GWh (up 85.3%) SK Innovation - 7.7 GWh (up 274%) Envision AESC - 3.8 GWh (down 3.1%) CALB - 3.4 GWh (up 128%) Guoxuan - 2.5 GWh (down 22.8%) PEVE - 2.0 GWh (down 8.1%) other - 11.2 GWh (down 29%)

We wonder whether we will see Tesla as a stand-alone manufacturer on the list in 2021.

