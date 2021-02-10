Global battery deployment for passenger xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) significantly increased in 2020, despite it not being a typical year with all the COVID-related events.

According to the Adamas Intelligence report, the total market increased 39.6% year-over-year to 134.5 GWh! That's a new all-time record.

"In 2020, a total of 134.5 GWh of passenger EV battery capacity was deployed globally into newly sold passenger BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs, an increase of 39.6% over the year prior, according to a bottom-up model-by-model analysis by Adamas Intelligence."

The company explains also that the number excludes an additional 15 to 20 GWh of installed passenger EV battery capacity idling in sales channels and 15 to 20 GWh ready in modules/pack on the production lines.

Battery deployment

In 2020, the highest battery capacity deployed in passenger xEVs was supplied by LG Chem's LG Energy Solution (not far from 40 GWh), which is noticeably ahead of CATL and Panasonic (both under 30 GWh).

Interestingly, most of the LG sales were in Europe (multiple brands use LG Chem cells), while CATL was focused on China (also with multiple customers). The Chinese manufacturer is in the process of diversification and noted decent sales in Europe. For Panasonic, the biggest market is the U.S.

BYD is 100% focused on China, while Samsung SDI and SK Innovation are engaged mostly in Europe.

The biggest xEV battery suppliers in 2020:

* all the numbers estimated from the chart