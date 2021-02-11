Volkswagen has officially announced the launch of an all-new version of the ID.3 electric hatch. According to the automaker's press release, as well as price lists in the UK, the new ID.3 model will reduce the electric car's entry-level price, though its range will remain unchanged.

The new ID.3 Pro will have less horsepower than the Pro Performance, and a slower zero-to-60-mph time. However, Volkswagen boasts that the Pro's torque still bests the 148 bhp 1.5 TSI gas engine that comes in vehicles like the Golf. The ID.3 Pro features a 58 kWh (net) battery pack.

The ID.3 Pro's electric powertrain makes 143 bhp and 199 pound-feet of torque. It can hit 62 mph in 9.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the Pro Performance has the same torque rating, but it cranks out 201 bhp and can sprint to 62 mph in 7.3 seconds.

Arguably, the most interesting information Volkswagen provided about the ID.3 Pro is that buyers won't sacrifice range by choosing the cheaper model. Both the ID.3 Pro and Pro Performance offer 260 to 263 miles of range based on WLTP testing. Energy consumption is listed at 4.2 miles per kWh regardless of the model. Charging speed is the same between models, at 80% in 35 minutes with a 100kW CCS charger.

Pricewise, the ID.3 Pro starts at £28,670 ($39,600). The Pro Performance carries a starting price of £29,990 ($41,437). These prices reflect the government's plug-in vehicle grant.

Volkswagen says the Pro electric motor option is available across the ID.3’s Life, Business, and Family specifications. Additional ID.3 models will arrive later in 2021.