BorgWarner announced a new High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) electric motor - the HVH 320 - envisioned for the commercial vehicle segment.

First of all, this new model is equipped with "800-volt capabilities", which means that it will work directly with 800 V battery systems (nominal voltage), used in general to increase power density, efficiency and reduce charging time.

The peak efficiency of the motor itself is 97%, while its peak output is over 400 kW and 1,270 Nm of torque.

A total of four variants of the HVH 320 to be introduced with the market launch expected in 2024. According to the press release, there is already a customer for the HVH 320: "a large European OEM". To get an idea of who it might be, we have to listen carefully to which European truck manufacturer announces an 800 V battery system in its upcoming vehicles.

"BorgWarner’s latest High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) electric motor, the HVH 320, is ready to power a variety of hybrid and electric applications for commercial vehicle manufacturers, including a large European OEM."

Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems said:

“Adding the HVH 320 to our electric motor family bolsters our offerings and is an excellent example of BorgWarner’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art clean propulsion technologies that match market needs. Using our 800-volt rated machine, customers can significantly reduce charging time and achieve a higher power density, enabling an even brighter future for electric trucks.”

BorgWarner adds that its offer includes also inverters that support the 800-volt level.