If you like to stay up to date on what matters in the world of electric vehicles, then you know Norway is a world leader when it comes to electric vehicle adoption. Well, as you can imagine, the country has much higher per-capita energy consumption numbers compared to any other country.

Norway has the second highest per-capita electricity usage in the world after Iceland. The average Norwegian used around 23,210 kWh per year in 2019, almost twice what the average American used in the same year. In case you were wondering which country is the world's largest electron guzzler per-capita, well, it’s Iceland, a small and cold country where the vast majority of buildings are warmed using electricity (most of which is renewably generated by harnessing clean geothermal energy, though); plug-ins are growing in popularity in Iceland too.

And if current trends continue, it is estimated that Norway’s power usage will grow by some 30 percent by 2040. This northern European nation that also happens to have vast offshore oil reserves, has been pushing for electrification harder than any other country. It is not only offering people excellent incentives to not buy ICE vehicles, but it’s also been electrifying any and all forms of public transport. In Norway, around 85 percent of households rely on electricity for heating too, way more than most other countries (except Iceland, of course).